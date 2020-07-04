MUMBAI — Ever wondered what a day in Salman Khan’s life looks like? If all goes well, his legion of fans might be privy to it.
That is what mid-day.com states as it reports that Salman Khan, who has been staying at Arpita Farms, his farmhouse at Panvel since March, has been in talks with Aapka Colors to develop the real goings-on and interviews into a TV series.
What was supposed to be a work trip with director Abhiraj Minawala and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma turned into a mini-lockdown when Jacqueline Fernandez, and Waluscha DeSousa among others, joined them at the estate. While some of Khan’s friends returned to the city last month, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Atul Agnihotri, DeSousa and her kids, and Khan’s manager have remained there. Khan had come down to Mumbai to visit his parents Salim and Salma Khan, but has returned to the farmhouse.
During their stay, the group would often film their daily activities. Salman is planning to develop this as a reality show for Colors TV, almost like his own “Bigg Boss.” The footage will show how the group spent their days, their weekly treks and their candid interviews. It will also show how Salman and his friends made three music videos.
Khan is said to have requested his team at SK TV, the television arm of his studio, to begin editing the raw footage. With the new season of “Bigg Boss” likely to be delayed, this may well be a replacement, as per the buzz.
