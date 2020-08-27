MUMBAI — A full 43 years ago, in his father Dharmendra's blockbuster "Dharam-Veer," in a scene where he wields a (cardboard) axe, we saw the legendary actor's younger son for the first time on screen. Bobby Deol played his father's childhood in this one scene, technically making his debut, therefore, under a legendary director, Manmohan Desai.
In 1995, Deol made his lead debut in "Barsaat," produced by his father. The film did average business, but Bobby soon made his commercial mark with films like "Gupt," "Soldier," "Ajnabee" and "Hamraaz." However, his innings remained mixed due to the indifferent faring of most of his films, and Deol admits that he went off-course and off-focus mid-career.
A respite came with the 2011 home production "Yamla Pagla Deewana," but one swallow never made the box-office summer. Deol's solo films became both increasingly indifferent, and finally, rare.
He decided to brush himself up and did the Deol home production "Poster Boys" after a lull, making it clear to the industry that he was still around! Salman Khan came to the rescue, giving him his first 100 crore film in "Race 3" and Akshay Kumar's "Housefull 4" added to it last year.
Self-confessedly, Deol's handicap was his predominant screen image as an urban, suave young man, and this shackling image did not alter even after his small-town turn in "Poster Boys," due to the film's non-success.
And then, an old promise made in 1997 by Prakash Jha, that they would work together one day, was honored by the socially-conscious filmmaker, who signed him for his web series, "Aashram," premiering Aug. 28 on MX Player. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan approached him for his action thriller "Class of '83," and since it never rains but pours, these two first-time ventures (a web series and a direct-to-OTT film release) came together as the Netflix-SRK film released Aug. 21!
Chatting up Deol was fun, sprinkled with several gentle laughs from the star-son who has completed 25 years in showbiz as a hero. We start on that glorious note.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: It's an auspicious silver jubilee year for you, and we can call these assignments two more debuts. How do you look back?
A: For me, it's been all about learning from life. As I have told you before, my downs have taught me more than the ups! I learned to move forward. It's all about continuing your hard work, about perseverance. It's about shaking yourself up and paying attention to everything, your looks, your health and the films you choose.
Q: You had a great run for quite a while.
A: Yes, but now I wish I was a lot more focused mid-career.
Q: Your father completes 60 years in films this year. Did that thought of his long innings inspire you?
A: Of course it did. Dad is my biggest inspiration with the kind of ups and downs he has seen. He even did bad films to keep the home fires going, so when I was on the point of giving up, I also thought of that.
Today, I am very excited and happy about both these assignments ALSO because my dad is very proud of me and is delighted about all the promos that are on everywhere on television for both my film and my series,
Q: How was the "Class of '83" experience?
A: The way we look at cinema today has changed, so it was like starting afresh. Here, I was totally out of my comfort zone, which is what I have always looked out for in movies. I was also working alongside trained young actors.
Q: Fans must have been disappointed that you barely did any action yourself.
A: But that was the idea! And I have been appreciated a lot for my role as the honest cop waiting for his moment. You see, in films, the heroism of the lead characters is always enhanced. But for normal, real people, it is often that one moment in life, which is what is shown in the film.
Q: And how did "Aashram" come to you? Prakash Jha has never even worked with your dad and brother.
A: He did a film with Abhay Deol, though! But in 1997, at the B.R. Studio dubbing theatre, where I was doing the dub for "Gupt," he had met me and told me that we would work together! I was waiting all this time! And I am excited that he came to me with this role and my first web series. It was even more inspiring when he said that I was his first choice. In "Class of '83," I had replaced someone else!
Q: What was the brief and prep like?
A: The role was very challenging and exciting. Prakash-sir said that I perfectly looked the part as per his vision. He told me to exactly follow the script, and there were no workshops as in "Class of '83." I realized why he said that when we started doing the film. As a baba or god-man, I am part good, part bad, like any human being is. I also had to be coached for weeks, for three hours a day, on pure Hindi, by a lady named Sunita.
Again, the role is completely different from the normal things lined up for a hero. That is the great thing about the OTT platforms. You can get so much variety and do so many different things. There are opportunities actors have always waited for in their careers, and I also see the new and the older talents both getting to work hand-in-hand.
Q: Do you envisage a Season 2, as happens with most good web series? How do you see the future of OTT vis-a-vis films?
A: I definitely see a Season 2! And it will be very exciting that films and OTT will move hand-in-hand. It's like the IPL matches versus the traditional formats in cricket!
