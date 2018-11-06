MUMBAI—Rohit Shetty booked an entire aircraft for the crew of “Simmba” to ensure they celebrate Diwali with their family. The crew was shooting in Goa. Each and every crew member has been booked on the flight that will get them to Mumbai on Nov.7 so that they can celebrate Diwali with their families and get back on Nov. 8. Shooting wraps up on Nov. 10.
No director ever has shown such a gesture for their crew. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan head the cast of the action drama.
