MUMBAI — In most cases, it was just one of those things: call it happenstance. Many combinations of the topmost stars in Hindi cinema never happened, leaving common fans severely disappointed. Some days back, we saw one of these teams come together on stage, if not on screen, to enact a chartbuster that was filmed on other top names: Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But that, too, was a rare example.
Here’s taking a look at the combos that never happened, superstar-wise.
Salman Khan:
But for that blink-n-miss appearance by Deepika Padukone in his home production “Main Aur Mrs Khanna,” Salman Khan has missed working with the Numero Uno heroine. She, in fact, turned down “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and a couple of other Salman films on their roles’ merits. Let us see whether they share a frame (though it will not be romantic!) in Yash Raj Films’ “Pathan,” where Salman plays Tiger in a cameo and Shah Rukh Khan is in the lead.
Akshay Kumar:
An inexplicable exception is Rani Mukerji in Akshay’s case. Neither Akshay nor Rani can figure out why they never got an offer together—it is not even as if a film was announced and shelved. As she put it, “Twinkle (Mrs. Akshay Kumar) even designed the interiors of my house!” Akshay even starred in the Sridevi film “Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin” in 2004 (a delayed release).
Aamir Khan:
Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Khan has never worked, as yet, with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Ironically, both are global stars among our top names, and Aamir has the best reputation globally, beginning “Lagaan.” From the previous generation, Aamir has also missed Sridevi.
Ajay Devgn
Though his cousin Anil Devgn directed “Blackmail” featuring him and Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra was cast opposite the other hero. Sridevi (from the 1990s again), Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif (in his “Raajneeti,” she was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor) were his other misses.
Shah Rukh Khan
In a record, SRK has NOT missed anyone at all! His list is complete with Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone (whom he launched himself), Priyanka Chopra and even GenY’s Alia Bhatt in “Dear Zindagi.”
Hrithik Roshan:
He has just signed a film with Deepika Padukone, and as for those heroines he has missed out from his times, there is, at the moment, only Alia Bhatt. And they can come together any time.
Ranveer Singh:
In a decade-old career, he’s already had wife Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt as co-stars. The others, technically, are too senior for him, but he has not shared any film with them even non-romantically.
