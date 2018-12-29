MUMBAI—Cinema 2018 was about boom time – for both the audiences and the trade. It was about rules broken and reset, the consolidation of some obvious but possibly unaccepted old trends and the setting of new ones. In many ways, 2018 was a watershed year for Hindi cinema.
The year actually saw SEVEN super-hits (technical description: the film should make at least thrice its investment) in “Padmaavat,” “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Baaghi 2,” “Raazi,” “Sanju,” “Badhaai Ho” and “AndhaDhun,” with the eighth – “Simmba,” the last release of the year, a dead cert.
On the rank revenue front, a record 12 films crossed the 100 crore mark, regardless of status: they included “Thugs Of Hindostan” (a disaster), “Race 3” (flop) and “Stree” and “2.0”(a hit), “Raid” and “Gold” (successes) and the first six super-hits above.
The stage is also set for “Simmba” to cross the mark, as well as the mega-flop “Zero.” So, as we have always maintained, 100 crore DOES NOT MEAN a hit, forget a super-hit, and can even mean a disaster. For alongside “Baaghi 2,” “Race 3” and “Thugs…” also went past the 150 crore mark!
A thumb-rule broken was that either Salman Khan or Aamir Khan were a must to make a film cross 300 crore. With “Padmaavat” (released Jan. 25 and the first hit of the year), it was proved that content had to resonate primarily, and the film HAPPENED to star Numero Uno Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor (who had not a hit or success for years) and Ranveer Singh. This was followed by another actor who was considered a jinx for five years – Ranbir Kapoor – slaloming into the 300-crore club with his impeccable performance as Sanjay Dutt in “Sanju” contributing as much to the film as Rajkumar Hirani and the writing.
Two pertinent points here: One, that though he has SIX assignments on hand, mostly with other heroes as well, Sanjay Dutt himself was a no-no in the film “Saheb Biwi ur Gangster 3,” and two, this year, Ranveer Singh became the STAR of the year, opening the grand account in January with “Padmaavat” and closing it with “Simmba,” which, if trends are to go by, will at least enter the 200 crore club if not more.
In the final analysis, an evolved and perceptive audience separated, ruthlessly, the grain from the cinematic chaff: stars were not compulsory, content was. Any theme, bold, revolutionary, progressive, hard-hitting, patriotic, period drama, was fine as long as the execution was meticulous and delivered within its own perimeters, value for money in the shape of entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. No genre was “safe” anymore, but the golden lining was that no genre was ‘unsafe” either!
Nevertheless, there were some cautionary notes: the ever-frenetic and impulsive media perceived Ayushmann Khurrana (“Badhaai Ho” and “AndhaDhun”) and Rajkummar Rao (“Stree”) as the new superstars, Vicky Kaushal (“Raazi”’s nominal lead and “Sanju”’s major character artiste) as the next big stars. Nothing could be further from the truth.
It was the script, followed by the direction, which were the TRUE stars! And the Khans, despite doing terrible films, have not yet lost their luster. FILMS work or fail, alongside right or wrong budgets. Also, the record-breaking performance of the 2017 flop (yes, it was one, as per facts and figures!) “Secret Superstar” in China showed that anything can happen.
There are more solid proofs of this: We had biopics like “Pad Man,” “Sanju,” “Hichki” (here the original British – as it happens – male teacher suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome was converted into a lady after Abhishek Bachchan turned down (!!) the role), “Raid” (on the blend of the sagas of three income-tax officials) and “Gold” working, “Soorma” and “Manto” did not.
Most sequels were below-par, and some, like “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” were ordinary, bigger but not better. Two more true sequels, “Vishwaroop 2” and “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3,” also tumbled. “1921,” “Hate Story 4” “Race 3” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” were all sequels in spirit. But there was no trend here either, for “Baaghi 2” with no link to the original, was a super-hit and “2.0,’ a true sequel, did well.
And bold topics had to be handled for mass, pan-India consumption. That alone explains the super-success of “Badhaai Ho” on late pregnancy, while films like “Manmarziyan,” “Love Sonia” and “Blackmail” fell woefully short.
Patriotism seemed to be the flavor with “Raazi,” “Pad Man,” “Gold,” “Raid,” “Parmanu,” “2.0” and even “Satyameva Jayate,” but then, how could you explain the dismal faring of “Paltan” or “Aiyaary” and the flopping of “Mulk?”
Again “Kaala,” “Vishwaroop,” “Mercury” and “KGF” did not set the cash registers jingling, but “2.0” did among the originally South films.
Bore-a-thons, as always, were also complete no-no’s, check “October,” “Fanney Khan,” or “Helicopter Eela” despite promising subjects. And who would not reject junk like “Welcome To New York,” “Pari,” “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” and “Namaste England?”
Yes, for identifiable reasons vis-a-vis the judicious audience, some good or better films were also rejected. Director Neeraj Pandey admitted to an experimental format gone wrong in the overlong and convoluted “Aiyaary,” and Anubhav Sinha’s “Mulk” was ranked high by discerning audiences, but misled the bulk of the audience into thinking that it was an anti-majority film. The riveting “Karwaan” was killed simply by a lack of face-value, while “LoveYatri” was overshadowed by its brilliant co-release “AndhaDhun” and the vagaries of whimsical multiplexes.
And “FryDay,” a hilarious if slightly dated comedy, was completely sidelined by the ‘plexes. Three more films lost out: “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” was an inexplicable flop when it deserved at least an average run, “Patakha” and “Manmarziyan” were “punished’ by the “dark” branding of their respective makers Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap (“Patakha” also by co-release “Sui Dhaaga: Made In India” with the clout of Yash Raj Films and leading man Varun Dhawan and “Manmarziyan” due to some avoidable situations shown just for a perceived “bold” impact!). Last but not least, people did not really comprehend the complexities of the stock exchange in the riveting “Baazaar.”
However, with respect to Cinema 2018, the most valid cautionary note is struck by an analyst, who notes, “This year was great for the audiences, but not in terms of money for the industry. This was because of the many “long-tail” releases.”
And what is that? Simply put, it is about the changing ratio of revenues between exhibitors (theatre-owners) and the film’s makers and distributors. The exhibitors’ share keeps increasing by the week, and most films this year, being modestly budgeted, worked less on opening week and more on lasting performances due to their strong content, enhanced by word-of-mouth! So here’s the killing irony, a film that lasts long in today’s times in the theatres will not really benefit the industry but only those who show the film!! That shows how important, now, is the great opening and first-week collection!
