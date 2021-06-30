MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, two actors who have been superstars since the early 1990s, worked together in the 1997 film, “Dil To Pagal Hai,” and Kumar made a cameo in Khan’s 2007 home production, “Om Shanti Om.”
Common fans want to see them together again, but it is simply not happening. And in a recent media interview, Khan revealed why he may never work with Kumar!
When Khan was asked why Kumar and he had not done films together, he said, “I don’t wake up as early as him.”
A few years back, in a DNA interview, Khan had elaborated, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up! His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So, he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”
Khan even quipped said that if they did work together, they will never meet on the set. “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (We will never meet on the set. He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in)! I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”
That’s explanation, Khan style!
