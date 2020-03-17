MUMBAI — Hrithik Roshan enthralled the audience on-screen with his special performance at a recently-held awards function that will air Mar. 28 on Zee TV. This performance by the actor holds special relevance as it stands as a tribute to his 20 successful years in the industry.
Roshan said, “It was a very difficult process for me to pick only a few of my songs to mark the journey I’ve had over 20 years. The tracks list is made of songs that I love performing to the most and a few others that my fans have given a lot of love to over the years. I’m thrilled to perform on these songs and hope that all the viewers enjoy it too.”
To weave a medley of songs together, Roshan, after much deliberation, picked some favorites of all times from “Ek Pal” from his debut film, “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai” and it’s title song, “Ghungroo” and “Jai Jai Shivshankar” from “War,” “Senorita” from “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” “Tu Meri” from “Bang Bang!” and “Dhoom again” from “Dhoom:2.”
“Senorita” was the first song where he got to experiment and learn a new dance form—Flamingo/Salsa, while also lending his voice to it. Roshan had heard the song and with no training and no rehearsals, sang it within minutes.
Roshan has given many dance hits over these 20 years and fans will be excited to witness the superstar bring them all on one platform. However, we did miss some good numbers—from his other home productions “Koi…Mil Gaya,”
“Krrish” and “Kites,” and from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” as well.
After all, Roshan hails from the lineage of the late genius composer Roshan, who was once chosen by Lata Mangeshkar to score music for her home production. His uncle is the famous composer Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik’s first appearance ever on screen was in a hit song “Jaane Hum Sadak Ke Logon Se” from “Aasha,” a dance number featuring Jeetendra all of 40 years ago. His maternal grandfather, filmmaker J.Om Prakash is considered one of the most musical filmmakers from the 1960s, and he had produced and directed “Aasha.”
