MUMBAI — Nawazuddin Siddiqui will yet again play a different role in “Ghoomketu” directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks. This film will be exclusively releasing on ZEE5 May 22.
A comedy-drama, “Ghoomketu” features Anurag Kashyap, one of the producers, as a corrupt cop. Says Siddiqui, “When I was doing theater, I use to do a lot of comedy plays, but on the silver screen, because of my intense look, the characters moved towards a more serious genre. “Ghoomketu” is from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, wears quirky outfits and has a tonality of a UP-wala. He is an aspiring writer with quirky takes and is on a rollercoaster ride to achieving his dream. In short, it’s a light-hearted family entertainer.”
He goes on, “In a comedy movie or show, I believe that timing plays an important part and in “Ghoomketu,” because I play the role of storyteller, I have to convince the audience about the character as well. The chemistry and rapport with all my co-stars made it even easier. I could let go of all my inhibitions and make a fool of myself on the sets as well, play around with the character, and do weird poses just like Ghoomketu would do. The movie is made with a lot of love and honesty. I hope my fans will enjoy watching me in a comic role.”
Apart from Siddiqui, the film also has Ila Arun as Ghoomketu’s aunt, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and others. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha; the film also sees special cameos by Chitrangda Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani.
ZEE5 recently launched the poster of “Ghoomketu” that shows Siddiqui arriving in Mumbai and the iconic Gateway of India forms the backdrop. The story is told from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day-to-day mundane activities. Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop put a brake on his 30-day escapade?
