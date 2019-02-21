MUMBAI— Just a day before the trailer launch, Salman Khan shared an intriguing poster of his production “Notebook.” The happy-go-lucky poster features newcomers Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl with a couple of kids around them.
Earlier, Khan had revealed the first look from the film. Later, the makers shared one more poster of the lead pair who will be playing Kabir and Firdaus. Khan took to his social media and captioned the new poster as: “This #Notebook is incomplete without these beautiful kids. Get ready to meet them, trailer out tomorrow. @PranutanBahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @TSeries.” The poster and Khan's tweet signifies that the kids are an integral part of the film.
The film is directed by National award winner Nitin Kakkar and the trailer of the film is set to release Feb. 22. The romance-drama has been shot extensively in the backdrop of Kashmir.
Zaheer Iqbal, who hails from a non-film background, happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot into the world of acting. Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but always aspired to be an actor. She thus chose the acting profession in which she is the fourth generation artiste beginning with her great grandmother Shobhana Samarth, a top star in Hindi and Marathi cinema in the pre-1950s and a producer as well, grandmother Nutan and father, Mohnish Bahl. Her mother, Ekta has also been an actress.
“Notebook” releases Mar. 29.
