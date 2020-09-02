MUMBAI — What makes up a deranged murderer? ShemarooMe Box Office explores this interesting notion with its fifth direct-to-digital release, “Regards & Peace.” A cocktail of suspense, lust and spirituality, the film promises not to compromise on intelligence and deliver an out-of-the-box experience.
Shot in the green hills of Bhaderwah, the film tells the story of J, a brooding photographer, who gets entrapped by a dark spiral when he spends a night of passion with a seductive married woman. In a shocking turn of events, he ends up killing the lady. On wanting to surrender, none of the evidence suggests that he has done the deed, and the film unravels a fascinating riddle as it reaches an astonishing climax.
“What an absolute delight it is to enact an unpredictable personality whose mind is an intriguing playground. The plot is filled with unexpected turns that keep gripping the audience further and further,” says Prashantt Guptha, the lead player. “I never imagined that my film will premiere on one of India’s most loved streaming platforms. Shemaroo has been synonymous with quality.”
Flora Saini, essaying an attractive painter with a past, says, “The best roles are where an actor gets to explore different shades. While I come across as a tantalizing beauty in the beginning, as the story progresses, one discovers that she is not just a pretty face. So many secrets begin to spill out.”
Sadhana Singh, portraying police officer Parvati Kumar says, “What pulled me towards my character is the calm and composed nature she exudes while a storm brews inside her head. Nothing escapes Parvati’s sharp eyes and she is determined to crack any case no matter how muddled.”
Director Sanjay Amar says, “I’ve always been a fan of fierce and intense novels where nobody knows what lies ahead. I wanted to bring that crazy page-turning vibe to the silver screen and that is how we ended up making this movie, a tale that captures the essence of mysteries and also reinvents the genre.”
Talking about changing times and his association with ShemarooMe Box Office, producer Hari Mehrotra asserts, “The audience today is unforgiving, we need to understand they want to enjoy top-class content that offers something never seen before. “Regards & Peace” is one such movie that is an edge-of-the-seat brain teaser. It will leave you hunting for answers till the final moment. Netizens are in for a real treat on Sept. 11.”
Having previously secured five back to back successful releases, ShemarooMe Box Office is soaring high on massive buzz, and by the looks of it, “Regards & Peace” is another film all set to rock on the OTT platform.
“Regards & Peace,” starring Prashantt Guptha, Sadhna Singh, Flora Saini, Bhakti Kubavat, Arav Chowdharry and Sheena Shahabadi is directed by Sanjay Amar and produced by Hari Mehrotra.
