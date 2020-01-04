MUMBAI — The decade saw sweeping changes in cinema in all fields: in the people who came in or ruled, and on the creative, technical as well as business side.
Here are the principal ones:
THE STARS
- From 2010 but even more from the middle of the decade, we saw an upswing of a new breed of youngsters—Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani—all making impacts.
- Coming up late were Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor. But how they all fared and how they will go on will depend on the films they choose.
- The top six superstars remained unshakable: Salman Khan, Numero Uno by leagues, is now under threat finally in 2019 from Akshay Kumar. Aamir Khan has always been a kind of reliable on the kind of cinema he turns up with, this despite the fact that not all his films work. In this decade, however, he gave us the first 250 crore grosser (“Dhoom:3”), 300 crore film (“PK”) and 350 crore movie (“Dangal”). Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are on a steady graph, with Akshay relentlessly climbing up since 2016.
- Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan remain favorites despite a mixed bag of films, with SRK not having a single hit since “Chennai Express’ in 2013, though “Happy New Year” did decent business.
- This was the decade when Priyanka Chopra Jonas took international steps—first as a singer, then as a TV actor, and finally as an actress and producer, though she also produced Indian (not Hindi alone) films. She even married Nick Jonas. Another actress who attempted international cinema was Deepika Padukone.
- These two women, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif remained the foremost heroines of the decade. And now Alia Bhatt is set to be the next big thing if she chooses her assignments cerebrally.
- Rohit Shetty was the director of the decade with eight films, all in the 100-crore club, spanning action, comedy and action comedy. In 2019, he announced the first cop universe of Indian cinema with a blend of his cult cops Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and now Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) in the forthcomoing “Sooryavanshi.”
- The flop-free directors include Ali Abbas Zafar (“Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,” “Gunday,” “Sultan,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “Bharat”—which lost only in terms of returns on investment), Nitesh Tiwari (“Chillar Party,” “Bhoothnath Returns,” “Dangal,” “Chhichhore”), Rajkumar Hirani (“PK” and “Sanju”) and David Dhawan (“Chashme Baddoor,” “Main Tera Hero,” “Judwaa 2”).
- Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam, KK, Arijit Singh, Mika and Vishal Dadlani remained the most in-demand singers. Of these, only Arijit Singh started out in this decade—with “Shanghai” in 2012.
- No significant music director came in—comparatively, Amaal Mallik in the middle half of the millennium and Tanishk Bagchi in the latter part (especially in re-creations) did well commercially. Meet Bros. Anjjan Ankit were Hindi cinema’s first quartet that began in 2010 with “Isi Life Mein” and “Do Dooni Chaar.’ In 2013, Ankit Tiwari branched away to be a piecemeal composer with the “Aashiqui 2” chartbuster “Sun Raha Hai Na Tu.” A few years later Anjjan dropped out of Meet Bros. Anjjan. These two brothers and Yo Yo Honey Singh had sporadic flashes of popularity.
THE TECHNOLOGY
- Music labels gradually folded up their physical CDs and tied up with partners like Gaana.com or had their own online means for digital releases of their songs and soundtracks.
- DVDs of movies also fizzled out and piracy was significantly controlled with movies streaming on licensed platforms led by Amazon, Netflix and Eros.
- No film in this decade ran for even 100 days, and the era of Silver, Golden and higher jubilees was now passé.
- Shorter movies were in, and the reduction of full songs helped. A length of 2 to 2.15 hours became the norm rather than the exception. This was a change that had happened sporadically in the previous decade.
- Films made huge technical strides from cinematography to post-production and more. Pre-production became very important. Among such examples, “Haunted 3D” (2011) was the first film shot in 3D directly. The use of skilled prosthetics for make-up of artistes, best seen in “102—Not Out,” “Padmaavat” or “Chhichhore” replaced cheap materials and tacky make-up.
- Sound and quality of projection of images became paramount and state-of-the-art multiplexes bloomed even in smaller centres—the film-viewing experience had to be special. Digital screens also abounded in smaller centres.
- Phones, tablets and laptops became the new 24/7 means of watching films or hearing music from across the world. This led to a rethink on what content was considered worthy of a PAID big-screen experience. On the flipside, unlicensed sites for audiovisual content flourished.
THE BOTTOM LINE
- Stars did fewer films and changed their looks and form for specific roles rather than juggling multiple films.
- They jacked up their market prices, surprising themselves, as Akshay Kumar said, by the “number of zeroes on the checks”. This facilitated a leisured pace of work. In most cases, they also were production partners with a share in the profit and loss margins of their films.
- Almost every film was co-produced by two, three or even more entities, minimizing risks. Insurance was also done with show biz recognized as an industry.
- Finance was now about corporate funding or by other legal sources. Check payments became the rule, and there was nothing to hide from the income-tax authorities.
- Clear contracts, including for film promotions, became the order of the day, and this and all the factors earlier mentioned discipline enabled timely production. Release dates could now be declared usually with the first announcement of a film.
- Because films were shorter, multiplexes could hold more shows and collections of films zoomed to hitherto-unthinkable figures.
- More and more opportunities opened up in the overseas field (including theatrical) and newer countries began to enjoy Hindi and Indian films.
- The unhealthy trend of varying admission rates in multiplexes as they capitalized on star power, festivals, long or holiday weekends or opening days spiked ticket prices to unheard-of lengths, decimating the age-old Indian adage that cinema was the only entertainment of the masses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.