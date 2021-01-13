MUMBAI—A.R. Rahman has adapted his popular “Dhakka Laga Bukka” as the anthem for the Amazon Original Series “Tandav,” the political drama with a powerful ensemble cast led by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra and others.
The song is from the 2004 film “Yuva.” A first for any digital series, this powerful version draws on the strains of the original song, while featuring new lyrics from the original lyricist Mehboob, in the voices of A.R. Rahman and Nakul Abhyankar.
Talking about the adaptation, Rahman said, “Certain songs become a part of our culture. “Dhakka Laga Bukka” from Mani Ratnam’s “Yuva” is one such song that helped shape the youth culture of that time, leaving an imprint on listeners. As “Tandav” also evokes the same sensibilities, it felt right to adapt it for this new web series.”
