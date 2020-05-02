MUMBAI — A musical tribute to the nation fighting COVID-19, HDFC Bank released ‘Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge’ (We will not give up), a collaborative song of hope. The single is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of millions of Indians who are standing together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The song is composed by A.R. Rahman and the lyrics are penned by Prasoon Joshi. The track also brings together an ensemble of musicians from all over India. The featured artistes include Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Shruti Haasan, Shashaa Tirupati, Khatija Rahman and Abhay Jodhpurkar.
India’s premier percussionist Sivamani, sitarist Asad Khan and bass prodigy Mohini Dey are also part of this esteemed project.
The song was conceptualized as a clarion call to spread hope, positivity and motivation. The powerful, emotional track reminds people that we are in this together and we will get through it together. The song brings to the fore the many moments of kindness, hope, support, courage and care that are shining through in these challenging circumstances.
Through this track, HDFC Bank wants to show its solidarity and support to the nation by encouraging more and more people to donate to PM-CARES Fund. Every donation makes a difference and the bank appeals to one and all to contribute. It will also contribute Rs 500 each time the song is shared via social media, as this small action will have a multiplier effect on the amount that is being contributed towards the PM-CARES Fund from HDFC Bank.
Earlier this month, the HDFC Group contributed Rs 150 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund. “As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we want to do the best that we can for our nation,” said Ravi Santhanam, chief marketing officer, HDFC Bank. “Music is universal; it lifts the spirit and soothes the soul. Through this tribute, we want to touch the heart of every person in the country and let them know that they are not alone. Together, we will emerge stronger. Right now, every contribution bolsters the nation’s effort to fight the pandemic. We salute the undying spirit of our countrymen and reiterate our commitment to help and support to defeat COVID-19.”
“This song has brought all of us together for a noble cause and we hope it inspires the nation to come together too. Kudos to HDFC Bank for committing to donate to the PM CARES Fund for every share of this music video,” said Rahman.
“We have created several memorable pieces of work. And I am glad that HDFC Bank is partnering with us in these unprecedented times. Though this is not the most ideal of circumstances for creativity, but as artistes, we have to break through adversity and catch the finger of hope. My poem is centered around the thought of the un-putdownable spirit of us humans. We have much to learn, but together we will surmount the odds, we won’t give up,” added Joshi.
Together with HDFC Bank, this campaign has been conceptualized and executed by their creative agency partner Kinnect and digital media firm Qyuki.
