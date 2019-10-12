MUMBAI — A.R. Rahman, director Vishewesh Krishnamorthy and Ehan Bhat were in Busan for the screening of their movie “99 Songs” at the Busan International Film Festival.
The team walked the red carpet and also took a selfie with over 3500 people present as the audience. Rahman then performed live to the music and left the audience spellbound.
Directed by Krishnamoorthy, “99 Songs” introduces a new face, Ehan Bhat, in a passionate love story with music as its soul. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Rahman’s production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.
