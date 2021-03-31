MUMBAI—A.R. Rahman discovers an all-new expanse of his artistry as he turns producer and writer for “99 Songs.” With this film, a romantic musical, the maestro also introduces to the world two actors to watch out for — Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas.
The talent, presence and gravitas of Bhat and Vargas have got netizens excited to see a fresh pairing on the big screen. The actors will be seen undertaking a musical quest in this love story presented by Jio Studios.
Says Rahman, “It is my pleasure to introduce the talented lead cast, Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. They both are very promising and have a lot of potential in them. I wish them a great cinematic journey ahead.”
An elated Ehan Bhat shared, “I am humbled with the response that Edilsy and I have been getting since the launch of the “99 Songs” trailer. The support and encouragement for our film and its music is heartening. I am grateful to Rahman- sir for giving us this opportunity, which doesn’t come easily for someone with absolutely no background in cinema. It has been such an unbelievable journey.”
“99 Songs” will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and as of now the planned date is April 16. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by A.R. Rahman’s production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.
