MUMBAI — Jio Studios and Sony Music partner with Dolby to master music tracks from the film “99 Songs” in Dolby Atmos. On Feb. 20, Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, embarked on a new and exciting journey to bring Dolby Atmos Music to India.
To mark this announcement, Grammy and Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman, in his debut as producer-writer of the film “99 Songs,” directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, announced that the tracks from the film have been mastered in Dolby Atmos.
The film, with 15 music tracks, will release in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu—and will also introduce a fresh new face, Ehan Bhat. Rahman said, “Dolby Atmos expands the creative palette for artistes and creators. With this, people can truly experience instruments and vocals in isolation and experience music with incredible clarity. I am delighted that the love and musical creativity that has gone into creating the music can be experienced by listeners to its fullest extent. I am excited to partner with Dolby, Sony Music and Jio Studios to re-imagine music like never before.”
Commenting on the association, Pankaj Kedia, managing director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said, “We are on a mission to reinvent how music is experienced. Dolby Atmos Music envelops the listener, bringing you inside the song. We share Jio Studio, Sony Music and Mr. A.R. Rahman’s vision to bring his music to the world for everyone to experience and connect to like never before, for the first time in India.”
What is Dolby Atmos Music?
Imagine if there were a way to connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential – not the way most people hear music today, but a version that pulls you into a song to reveal that which was lost with traditional recordings. Dolby Atmos does just that. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, a legendary guitar solo that fills a room, a massive bass drop that washes over you, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artiste intended.
