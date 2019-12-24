MUMBAI — It’s been 24 years since Prabhudeva and A. R. Rahman collaborated to deliver one of the most iconic songs: “Muqabla” in the dubbed Hindi film “Humse Hain Muqabla” and its original Tamil version. This song was also copied by various composers in that era.
Rahman took to his official social media handle and shared the recreated version of his song from “Street Dancer 3D” featuring Prabhudeva again. The composer wrote, “Watch #Muqabla ft. @PDdancing out now!” Check out the tweet below: https://twitter.com/arrahman/status/1208267101854720001 Check out the song here: http://bit.ly/MuqablaWithPrabhuDeva”
“Street Dancer 3D” produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, and starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi releases Jan. 24.
Over the last few years, almost every film is re-creating old songs. The year 2019 saw many remakes from movies to songs. While many fail to impress the audiences, only a few are appreciated, like this song.
The song has been praised for the way actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor match steps with the legend. From Tanishk Bagchi’s composition to Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur’s soulful voices, the recreated version is reportedly a rage online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.