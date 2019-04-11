MUMBAI—A.R. Rahman announced the release of his first film as producer and writer, “99 Songs,” a young, passionate love story with music as its soul. His production company Y.M. Movies collaborates with Jio Studios for the film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu worldwide June 21.
Past composers who have produced films include Naushad (not officially), Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Sudhir Phadke, Hemant Kumar, Bappi Lahiri and Himesh Reshammiya. Laxmikant-Pyarelal have presented two films.
