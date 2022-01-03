CHENNAI – Khatija Rahman, the daughter of music director A.R. Rahman, has announced her engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamad.
Khatija, who is seldom seen in public and who is considered to be both religious and spiritual, took to social media to make the announcement.
She said, "With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a whiz kid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."
The singer, whose music video 'Farishton' won a number of awards, posted pictures of herself and her fiancee on social media.
Riyas, who too made the announcement on his timeline, said, "With the blessings of the Almighty, I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, musician, producer & philanthropist. The engagement happened on 29th December, on her birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."
Khatija, responding to Riyas, said, "Blessed and grateful to have got you in my life Riyasdeen. Inshaa Allaah. Allah umma Barik."
