“A Simple Murder” is anything but that: the victim is wrong, the murderer is also not the one who had to do it, and so on.
For reasons that will be clear to those who will watch this series, it is billed as a “dark comedy,” but in actual fact, there is much more darkness than comedy. More important, the scripting abounds in extra-humongous coincidences, not all logical, plausible or convincing.
Where the series scores is in the intricate characterizations, as the characters’ traits gradually evolve for the audience. The lines between right and wrong, good and bad, moral and immoral blur and there is not a single white character. Correction, there is one, but mentioning the identity would be a complete spoiler.
Dysfunctional couple Manish (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, also known as Zeeshan Quadri in some projects) and wife Richa (Priya Anand) are both facing a deficit of money, and thus of happiness, in their lives. Richa has an affair with her boss Rahul (Ayaz Khan), a sex maniac of sorts, and confesses to him that for a good life, she would make a fresh start, minus Manish.
By the first coincidence, Manish is given Rs. 50,000 as advance for killing a politician’s daughter Priya (Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat), who is in love with a Muslim youth (Ankur Pandey) as an honor killing. He stumbles upon gangster Pandit (Yasshpal Sharma) who gives him the money and a gun—accidentally.
Coincidence number two, to maybe twenty, begin to happen. Manish kills the wrong girl, despite being given a picture and an address, that too unintentionally. With her is cash worth Rs. 4 crore. He naturally takes it home. Richa is thunderstruck. Meanwhile, the murdered woman is the fiancée of professional hit-man Santosh (Amit Sial). Richa decamps with the money. Her boss stumbles upon it and steals it from her.
Meanwhile, Himmat (Sushant Singh), who was actually supposed to kill Priya, finds out Manish’s identity from a video footage. He does not have to trace him, see? The coincidences keep happening—wholesale!—and he meets him.
The police come in, with a cranky inspector (Gopal Datt) and his serious assistant (Vikram Kochhar). A girl’s been murdered, the intended victim is on the run and Manish is in trouble. Himmat realizes that Manish has blundered, and gives him a chance to make amends. How? With coincidences of course!
Out for revenge is Santosh. And even though Priya exposes her father (Vijay Varma) on television, he is still hell-bent on killing her. That is the most absurd part of this series, and adds to the surfeit of illogic. Simply put, that is the last thing a sensible and ambitious politician would do if he wants to remain one!
The climax, as is usual in most such series, leaves an opening for a season 2. But I am not really enamored of the way the series ends, though most of the baddies do get their dues.
As said before, the performances are of a high order. Ayyub is in top form as the henpecked and unfortunate man who still is in love with his mercenary wife. Priya Anand is good, especially when she openly shows her lust (there is no other word) for money over everything else, including the men in her life. Yashpal Sharma scores in his introductory scene, and Sushant Singh is excellent throughout.
Ayaz Khan slips well into the role of the crazy boss, while Amit Sial as the hit-man steals the scenes whenever he comes in—especially in close-ups. Vikram Kochhar is superb in a different role, while Gopal Datt is effective, though initially his character is almost a comic caricature. Vijay Raaz’s narration is alright.
The direction is competent, and Sachin Pathak shows promise with better-written, more plausible scripts. S. Bharathwaaj’s cinematography and the production design (missed the credit) are well-done indeed. The background music is average. But we failed to see a justification for the overt importance given to domestic rats in the animated title-sequence and a couple of times also in the narrative. Maybe season 2, if made, will show it.
If not, I will dismiss it as yet another coincidence in a show that should have been justifiably titled “Ittefaq pe ittefaq (coincidence upon coincidence)!”
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Ajay Rai
Directed by: Sachin Pathak
Written by: Akhilesh Jaiswal, Prateek Payodhi & Sachin Pathak
Music: Karsh Kale
Starring: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Priya Anand, Amit Sial, Sushant Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Vikram Kochhar, Gopal Dutt, Ayaz Khan, Ankur Pandey, Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, Vinay Varma, Durgesh Kumar & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.