NEW DELHI – The famous calendar which features some of the biggest names in the entertainment business is out and has been shot on Fujifilm 100.
From classic black and white photos to outdoor shots to close up shots and even bare body pictures, stars drop all their inhibitions for Daboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar.
All the shots for the 2020 calendar have been captured with Fujifilm’s GFX 100 medium-format camera which is the world’s first mirrorless large format sensor camera with 102 million pixels resolution. Take a look at the photos above!
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky marks his spectacular debut in this drool worthy picture of him taking a dip in a pool.
Bhumi Pednekar
This bare body picture beautifully captures the sensual actor’s raw emotions.
Ananya Pandey
Keeps it sporty and young in neon green.
Kriti Sanon
A white shirt is all that Kriti needs to work her magic.
Jacqueline Fernandes
The actress’ love for animals is known and is portrayed is this equestrian-themed photo.
Kiara Advani
The “Lust Stories” star strips down for this photo in a natural setting.
Alia Bhatt
This powerhouse of talent needs nothing but her expression to tell a million tales.
Source: Dabbo Ratnani Photography
