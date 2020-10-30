Clearly, not just the film but even the book on which it is based, Vikram Seth’s 1980s-written novel of the same name, “A Suitable Boy,” is aimed at the non-Indian English-speaking populace, which predominantly means the white audience, with a special aim at the British maybe.
For we see a just-Independent India, and its upper middle-class and upper class society alongside the have-nots. There is a courtesan with a sister and a secret, who hypocritically is appreciated at functions but looked down otherwise as a pariah, a political bill that seeks to redress a prime farmer grievance against greedy landowners, a secular politician and another with somewhat fanatical views, and of course, a drifter of a (Hindu) son whose best friend is a Muslim boy with whom he shares a great bond.
The layers that cover the main storyline, which is just about finding a suitable boy for Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala), who is a confused soul who is always smiling to hide both her confusion and feelings, are overlong, pedantic, more than a bit monotonous, and seem to vindicate one pompous character’s passing remark that India was better off under the British.
The setting is 1951 Calcutta (as the goras had named Kolkata then) and we span the entire gamut of aspects like a Hindu-Muslim alliance in matrimony, a fragile relationship between the followers of these faiths, the kotha and much more.
Lata’s mother Rupa (Mahira Kakkar) is an overbearing single parent, and her son a dominating brother (Vivek Gomber) but a docile husband. Lata loves co-student Kabir (Danesh Rizvi) but her mother wants her to marry the self-made Haresh (Namit Das), an ace shoemaker, while her sister-in-law (Shahana Goswami) wants her to wed her brother Amit (Mikhail Sen). Lata likes the company of all the three, and discusses them with her bestie (Sharvari Deshpande).
However, politician Mahesh Kapoor (Ram Kapoor)’s son Maan Kapoor (Ishaan Khatter)’s footage occupies a major slice of this tedious series. He falls for the famous/notorious courtesan Saeeda Bai (Tabu), who reciprocates, which obviously his father and fraternity frown upon. Then there are more complex angles that come in, including those who turn out to be totally redundant characters like that of Vijay Verma as Urdu teacher Rasheed.
At about six hours’ running time, the series is a tortoise-like stroll into the culture Seth would like us to believe existed widely then—with boldly dressed adulterous or libidinous women, low-cut blouses, British-styled parties and music and an overdose of William Shakespeare. Come to think of English literature, this one’s more like a plodding, inferior, obviously less humorous and entertaining variant of Jane Austen’s outstanding romance, “Pride And Prejudice,” which I enjoyed reading as a high school kid s its unabridged version was a textbook in English literature!
Seth, in the best tradition of “politically-correct” authors writing about the 1950s scenario, shows the Hindus to be narrow-minded hypocrites with a lot of flaws, faults and foibles, who think of themselves as Bengalis, Punjabis et al first rather than as Indians. He has for a heroine a girl who is self-admittedly “disturbed” by the man who actually loves her the most from among the three suitors—the Muslim Kabir, who had refused to run away with her and prefers an honorable union with the families’ consent and when he is set up in life.
The net result is a perspective of life in that milieu that the non-Indian people will obviously relish when they watch this umpteenth condescending look at India and its people.
Mira Nair can be faulted for choosing a story like this and the lack of any purpose or momentum in the script, but she ensures a chain of good performances from her actors. Standing out in merit are Geeta Agarwal Sharma as Mann’s mother (she is stupendous in her final sequence), Mahira Kakkar as Lata’s mother, Ram Kapoor as Maan’s father, Danesh Rizvi as Kabir and Ishaan Khatter as Mann, in that order.
Aamir Bashir as the Muslim politician and Shubham Saraf as his son are impressive. Shahana Goswami’s character is the flippant playing-to-the-gallery types. Tabu’s complex essay works, overall, and Vijay Verma as Rasheed and Sharvari Deshpande as Lata’s best friend are also good.
Tanya Maniktala as Lata is all ambiguous smiles everywhere, and the overdose of this robs her performance of whatever depth it could have acquired as we often do not even know what her emotional state is. Nair should have either chosen a better protagonist or scripted and directed her character better. Namit Das as Haresh is alright, and we wonder why after everything and so much hoopla (like this series, the novel was also voluminous), she chose a life-partner who can be impulsive, temperamental, arrogant and rude. This boy looked hardly suitable.
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Lydia Dean Pilcher & Aradhana Seth
Directed by: Mira Nair
Written by: Vikram Seth & Andrew Davies
Music: Alex Heffes & Anoushka Shankar
Starring: Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Danesh Rizvi, Namit Das, Mikhail Sen, Joyeeta Dutta, Ram Kapoor, Mahira Kakkar, Sharvari Deshpande, Vinay Pathak, Vijay Raaz, Aamir Bashir, Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey, Shahana Goswami, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Geeta Agarwal, Vijay Verma, Vivaan Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Siddharth Bharadwaj, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Shubham Saraf & others
