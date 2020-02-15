MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar has surprised his fans once again with a picture shared of him on social media in three completely different looks. Kumar’s photograph represents three generations.
In the picture, the actor is seen as a young man on the left, a jolly middle-aged man at the center and as a balding old man on the right and he has captioned it “#BaapReBaap.” In all three looks, we can see Kumar sporting a moustache and posing against the backdrop of a grocery store.
Akshay Kumar called it “Ek se bhale do, do se bhale teen…Baap re Baap, A Masaledaar entertainer coming your way soon. Watch out! #BaapReBaap.”
Now let’s await details from someone who is the Uncrowned King of the box-office.
