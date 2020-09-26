MUMBAI — It was the magical year 1981, almost four decades ago, that introduced S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (spelt usually as Balasubramaniam in Mumbai) to Hindi cinema, which means also to me.
Early that year, I had read that big-name producer L.V. Prasad was making a Hindi film, “Ek Duuje Ke Liye,” with a South Indian hero, Kamal Haasan, and that Laxmikant-Pyarelal were introducing a new voice from the South in Hindi cinema. Around that time, came another L-P super-hit “Hum Paanch.” And this film was unique because it was the first-ever L-P film to have its background score by someone else—the same SPB!
Executive producer Boney Kapoor revealed that this was done out of practical exigencies—director Bapu was busy in Chennai and wanted to supervise the BGM, and hence SPB came in—and excelled. That he excelled in “Ek Duuje…” need not be even mentioned. The film was a blockbuster, the music a chartbuster, and SPB won a National award for his first Hindi song, “Tere Mere Beech Mein.”
It is part of film lore that a nervous SPB spilt his cup of tea on Lata Mangeshkar’s saree (she was his co-singer) and was petrified that his Hindi career was over before it began. And Lata instead, laughed it off and told him to look at it as a good omen!
SPB sang a fair amount of Hindi songs through the 1980s and I loved “Main Tujhe Mein Samaa Jaaoon” (“Raaste Pyar Ke”), his songs in “Ek Hi Bhool,” “Andhaa Kaanoon” and “Saagar” among others. But he became ultra-busy in Mumbai only after Raamlaxman’s “Maine Pyar Kiya” as the first voice of Salman Khan. He told me that his major association with a big name Mumbai star finally made him be accepted in Hindi cinema in a big way, which is what “Ek Duuje..” could not do, for despite singing for Jeetendra, and also for Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Raj Babbar, Mithun Chakraborty and Rakesh Roshan, he was branded essentially as the voice of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.
I met the affable gentleman in the early 1990s in Mumbai. Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubramaniam was an actor and composer besides a singer, and he then told me about his crazy daily schedule: he would dub from 7 to 9 a.m., shoot till 1 p.m., dub again till 3 p.m., shoot until 6 p.m. and sing from 6 to 11 p.m. 10 months in a year, and the rest would be a “total break” with his wife to USA, where his children were studying.
After “Maine Pyar Kiya,” he would divide his time equally between Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai and record 8 songs a day for Hindi films! “The strain began to show!” he had smiled. “I had to surgically remove a polyp, also called a singer’s nodule, from my throat!”
Contrary to popular perception, this son of a Hari-Katha singer was untrained in classical music and learned notations, the harmonium and the flute on his own. “O guess I must have inherited my father’s flair!” he told me.
As per his father’s wishes, he joined an Engineering college, but destiny beckoned when at a college function, his voice caught the attention of composer Kothandapani. His mentor not only introduced him but also took him to other composers. “There would have been no Bala without him!” SPB told me emotionally. His modern recording studio in Chennai is named after the composer as “the least I could do for him!”
His first recording was in December 1966 for the Telugu film “Sri Sri Sri Maryadaraman” and his Kannada debut followed. Then came two years of struggle in Tamil films as composer M.S. Vishwanathan found his diction faulty. Then Shekar, father to A.R. Rahman, introduced him to Devarajan, and so came SPB’s Malayalam debut.
Not only was SPB reasonably good in Hindi (it was his second language throughout) but he would be a keen listener of Hindi film songs on radio. And besides Hindi, he has sung in Tulu, Oriya and Bengali.
Besides L-P and R.D. Burman and Bappi Lahiri after that, SPB has recorded for almost all composers in Hindi cinema. He recorded a song for a shelved film of Kalyanji-Anandji, impressed Naushad and sang for him, and in the second phase, besides Raamlaxman, sang most for Anand-Milind. Ravindra Jain, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem-Shravan, Anu Malik, Jatin-Lalit and others and Rahman (in the dubbed “Roja,” “Humse Hain Muqabala” and “Hindustani”) and M.M. Kreem (“Criminal”) were among his other composers here.
With Naushad, there was something special as the veteran composer had told me, “Bala asked me for a cassette of my composition the previous night. When he came to the recording, he was so perfect in all the finer points that all we needed was one rehearsal and then the take!” The film was “Tere Payal Mere Geet” (1993).
Despite his lightning grasp of songs and his favoring of modern recording techniques like dubbing and punching in small errors, SPB missed the joys of live recordings with legends like Lata, with whom he sang the maximum duets, including memorable ones from “Ek Duuje…,” “Raaste Pyar Ke,” “Maine Pyar Kiya,” “Vansh” (“Aake Teri Baahon Mein”), “Patthar Ke Phool,” “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!...” and others. “Only our first film had live recordings!” he rues.
Another chance at just one role in “Keladi Kanmani” (1990) made him an in-demand actor! “Anyway, we all singers act in front of the mike, so acting gives me a break from all the singing!” he laughingly told me. A fan of S.D. Burman, Madan Mohan, Khayyam, Jaidev and Roshan among seniors, his all-time favorite composer remains M.S. Vishwanathan. A fan of all Hindi singing legends, he also raved about Suresh Wadkar.
He then referred to his wife Savithri as “A good listener!’ and while his son did his MBA from New York, his daughter has done Radiation Therapy.
SPB’s last recorded song was the title-track of Vishal-Shekhar’s “Chennai Express” (2013), but this song is now found only in its audio CDs and was replaced in the film by “Lungi Dance,” the Yo Yo Honey Singh debut, though we hear snatches here and there. Sachin-Jigar were to use him in “ABCD 2” (2015) but it is anyone’s guess what went wrong in today’s vitiated music scenario.
My encounters with SPB continued on phone again from 2011. We had various chats and interviews on phone, including for my forthcoming book on Laxmikant-Pyarelal, which is in publication now. A close friend and film scholar, G.K. Desai, recently wanted to know why SPB had been listed in the singers’ credits of the 1983 film “Mahaan” when he had not sung any song in the film, and requested me to speak to him in late July this year. SPB did not pick up my phone, but on July 31, at around 7.25 p.m., he messaged me the oh-so-sweet answer (see Screenshot Image).
We miss you, Bala, but your timeless treasures will remain with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.