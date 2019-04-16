MUMBAI—The makers of “Bharat” released the first poster of the film Apr. 15, which featured Salman Khan as an older person with a backdrop of Partition. Today they released a poster wherein we get to see a very young Salman Khan wearing a white and yellow shirt.
But what caught our attention was Disha Patani, who is seen flying high in a shimmery outfit, bringing back the ‘60s charm. There are speculations that she will be playing the love interest of Khan and they will have a song together against the backdrop of a circus.
Patani shared the poster on her Instagram with the caption “Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! #BharatKiJawaani.” Do not bother if you cannot make any meaning out of this weird sentence, but Patani dons the role of a trapeze artiste, and considering the dancer she is, it will be interesting to see Khan and Patani share the frame.
