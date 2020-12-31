MUMBAI—All of Prabhas’ forthcoming films – Gopikrishna Movies’ and UV Creations’ “Radhe Shyam,” with Pooja Hegde, T-Series’ co-production “Adipurush,” an adaptation of the epic “Ramayan” that co-stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Nag Ashwin’s futuristic film produced by Vyjayanthi Films that also has Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, and the action drama “Salaar” co-starring Prashanth “KGF” Neel are lavish projects.
Not much is known about the scale of “Radhe Shyam” and “Salaar” (which means a General in a royal army), but both the films are made on a budget of about Rs. 150 crore each. “Adipurush” directed by Om “Tanhaji” Raut, has a budget of Rs. 200 crore-plus.
The makers are leaving no stone unturned in matching global standards for this period drama. The Nag Ashwin’s film, in contrast, is set in the future but has a similar budget, as per a report on bollywoodhungama.com.
This means, the cumulative budgets of the four films are at least Rs. 700 crore or 70 billion! Now, that is called super-stardom for the “Bahubali” star. This despite the fact that “Saaho” worked only in Bihar, in a real version of the tall story put out in the trade in the bygone days by producers of unsuccessful movies. “The film was a big hit in Bihar!”
