MUMBAI — Aalisha Panwar recently featured in FNP Media’s short film titled “Blind Love,” in which Shagun Pandey is paired opposite her. The actress said that she fell in love with the story as soon as she heard the narration and said that she could easily relate to it.
“I really wanted to play this character, because as an actor I always try to experiment with my roles. I love giving little variations in my acting and doing things that I have never done before. I had never played a blind girl’s character before, and this was a chance to do that. I was very excited to do it because this role required me to do things differently. I researched and worked on it with my director,” she said.
She continued, “I really relate to my character. Other than the fact that she is visually challenged, I am also like her emotionally, the way she is and the way she is shown: A girl from a small town, who has her ups and downs, but is still happy and chirpy and is finding joy in the little things around her. And this story is also special because it was shot in Shimla, which is my hometown,” she added.
“Blind Love” has crossed over five million views on YouTube and the young actress is elated with the response she has received. She said, “There are so many people who have liked it, and many of them have messaged me or commented with their positive feedbacks. I am receiving so much love for Naina, and also for the song ‘Dil Tera Ho Gaya.’ There are many people who have made videos on our song and tagged me and the other team members. I am just amazed by the response.”
Panwar was last seen in the TV show “Meri Gudiya” in the lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.