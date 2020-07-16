MUMBAI — Come July 16, and birthday wishes pour in for superstar Katrina Kaif from across the world. This year, the mango drink Slice released a mash-up chronicling the actress’ journey with the brand on its Instagram page. The “mangolicious” compilation captures Kaif’s best looks and snippets from some of the most iconic Slice ads over the years.
Be it “Retro” or modern age “Glam,” nobody nails it like Kaif, claim Slice about their brand ambassador, and the video is a nostalgic treat for all her fans as it rewinds and looks back on her journey, while successfully capturing the decade-old relationship between the “AAMazing” actor and the brand.
With a pun on the word “Aam,” which means both “common” and “a mango,” the tagline goes, “Aam nahi, sabse khaas ho tum (You are not a common but a very special person)!”
This year, Katrina Kaif completes 17 years in films, as she started out with “Boom” in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.