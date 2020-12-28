MUMBAI—The massive boom in the digital world since the last few years has proven to be a boon for the global audience. With boundaries being transcended on a regular basis as we see class-apart content being shared with audiences of other countries and cultures, we see the world of entertainment coming together like never before.
This limitless exchange includes everything from varied selection of films to music to digital content and has made the content created by Indian makers appreciated abroad as well. And some of the names who have made waves in our country have caught the attention of world media as well.
In the “Variety 500” of 2020 that was released recently, they followed named 500 people who have been greatly influential to entertainment worldwide. And nine names from this esteemed list are Indians.
Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have been acknowledged for their box- office successes. Well-known producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala have been applauded for their contribution to cinema and in Kapur’s case, it is also his position as the chairperson of Producer’s Guild of India.
The queen of television Ekta Kapoor is also a part of this list. Her efforts in the daily soap opera world as well as in the digital domain are receiving strong commendations.
Other Indians in this list include film distributor Kishore Lulla, who has tied hands with Hollywood to work on a streaming service, Southern industry’s media baron Kalanithi Maran and Guru Gowrappan who has achieved milestones in content, advertising and technology for a telecom company with renowned digital brands. And of course, we have Mukesh Ambani, whose brand Jio has become a household name not only as a telecom but also a digital streaming service.
