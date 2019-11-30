MUMBAI — Aamir Khan has kick-started shooting for “Laal Singh Chaddha” and has just finished the shoot of a romantic song in Chandigarh with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Immediately after that, the team traveled to Amritsar for another eight-day shooting schedule. The film will be shot in over 100 different locations across India.
“Laal Singh Chaddha” has already piqued the interest of fans ever since Aamir's first look was out. Clad in a turban and sitting in a train bogie, he has an innocent smile on his face and is holding a box of Indian sweets (mithai).
Written by Atul Kulkarni and based on “Forrest Gump,” the film is directed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Pritam tunes lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The movie is slated to hit theaters during Christmas 2020.
