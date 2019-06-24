Aamir Khan has bought a commercial property worth Rs. 35 crore under the name of Aamir Khan Production Pvt. Ltd. and has already paid the stamp duty amounting to Rs 2.1 crore.
Ali Abbas Zafar has rubbished all rumors of a fallout with Salman Khan and will be doing the third film in the “Tiger” series soon with him.
John Abraham from the cast of the original, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Karan Johar’s “Dostana 2.” Wait, they will announce the director.
“Kabir Singh” has proved to be Shahid Kapoor’s biggest-ever opener at Rs. 20.21 crore nett in India – bigger than even “Padmaavat” that co-starred Ranveer Singh and had a big-name heroine and director. The opening weekend collections have crossed Rs. 70 crore.
Zeenat Aman will play a feisty Mughal warrior Sakina Begum in Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Panipat.” Sakina led the province of Hoshiyarganj but stayed away from the politics of the region. She played an important part in the battle of Panipat when the Peshwas turned to her for help. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon star in the film with music by Ajay-Atul.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will kick off the Vikram Batra biopic “Shershaah”’s second schedule on the occasion of Vijay Divas, Jul. 26. The celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory will begin Jul. 25 and the launch will be a part of them. Malhotra and Advani are rumored to be a real-life couple as well.
After “Bharat” it is time for Salman Khan to hit the gym to once again play a man in his twenties for “Dabangg 3,” which is both a prequel and a sequel. In “Bharat,” however, most of his youthful phase was done through Visual Effects (VFX).
Manav Kaul plays Saina Nehwal’s coach in her biopic being made by T-Series and Deepa Bhatia and directed by Amole Gupte. Parineeti Chopra plays Nehwal.
Govinda’s wife prefers solo getaways and goes off on her own, which she also did on her recent birthday!
Saiyami Kher has at last signed a film: she will team up with Malayalam actor Roshan Matthew in Anurag Kashyap’s new thriller.
Tara Sutaria is associated with many NGOs and social causes including children’s education and welfare
Amitabh Bachchan recited a 14-minute monologue in a single take for Rumi Jaffrey’s “Chehre” after two days of preparation.
Sonakshi Sinha might play the title-role of Deepa Malik, the Paralympic athlete, in a forthcoming Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani production.
