MUMBAI—Singer Rii and her husband, makeup man and hairstylist, Florian Hurel, jointly own the multifunctional Flofit Box in Mumbai. Recently, Aamir Khan has visited their fitness place in Mumbai and had a great session at the gym.
Speaking about it, Florian says, “Aamir has mentioned that he has done workouts at normal gyms and wants to be fitter by working out in a multifunctional gym like Flofitbox. It was indeed a pleasure to have him.”
Rii adds,” I have always been a big fan of his movies. Today, I met him for the first time. He’s a gem of a person, super kind and treats everyone with respect and affection. I spoke to him for a few minutes about the workout and how my training and our coaches helped me gain so much strength. He also shared his feedback on Flofitbox, which is valuable to us.”
She added, “He said I am having super fun here and that we have made a beautiful place, Florian was not present in the gym today so he also conveyed his hello to him. He has also mentioned one of my videos that I have posted on social media—the 100 kilo wall-sit that I made with his song from “Dangal.” He loved it. I have loved him and we are looking forward to seeing him in the gym more.”
