MUMBAI—While one of the superstars of Bollywood Salman Khan suggested another superstar Shah Rukh Khan to hear the script of the upcoming film 'Zero,' it is no secret that Aamir Khan suggested Shah Rukh's name to Rakesh Sharma's biopic that finally Shah Rukh will start shooting for next year.
According to Aamir Khan, such exchanges happen because he does not feel competitive with any of his contemporaries.
"I am not a competitive person, and I never felt competitive with Salman and Shah Rukh," he told the media in an interview.
He also shared how he suggested Shah Rukh's name for the Rakesh Sharma biopic because he genuinely felt that he is the best fit for the film.
"Yes, I heard the script (of Rakesh Sharma biopic), and I loved it really! It is true that I called up Shah Rukh and said that he should listen to the story. I am glad that he also loved it and finally said yes."
Since Aamir Khan shared a close bond with Shah Rukh, he openly admitted that as an actor and friend he really admires Shah Rukh Khan.
"I see him as a star; I am not a star. He is handsome, charming, well dressed you know I went to his house, and he took me to show his wardrobe. I think his wardrobe is as big as my whole house!," laughed the 'Dangal' star who is gearing up for his Diwali release “Thugs Of Hindostan” after two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.