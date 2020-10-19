MUMBAI — Faissal Khan, who has never had a hit as a hero in his limited innings, has turned director with the romantic thriller “Faactory,” in which he is also essaying the lead role. It also stars Rajkumar Kanojia, Roaleey Ryan, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh. The film is expected to release on an OTT platform in couple of months. The poster of the film was unveiled recently.
Says Faissal, “ “Faactory” is a romantic thriller, where a man loves a girl and kidnaps her and then how the story unfolds is full of excitement, romance and thrill. There are a lot of plot twists and turns. My role is very challenging. The story came to my mind after reading an article in a newspaper. My film also has a peppy dance number, “Friday Ho Dry Day Ho Maala Daru Pahijey (I want alcohol whether it is Friday or Dry Day).”
With numerology used in his name (with an extra “s”) and in the film title (with an extra “a”), Aamir Khan’s younger brother seems to be fully charged about entering a new film domain a full 26 years after his debut as an actor. We can only wish him good luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.