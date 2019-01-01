MUMBA — Megastar Aamir Khan Dec. 31 announced his new production, “Rubaru Roshni,” which will premiere on the small screen.
Khan, along with his wife Kiran Rao, has produced the feature film, which will premiere Jan. 26, 2019.
“Hey guys, our next film from Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) is premiering on Star Plus on January 26,2019 at 11 am. It’s something that Kiran and I have produced, and which we are very close to. ‘Rubaru Roshni.’ Don’t miss it,” tweeted Khan, who made his small screen debut with “Satyamev Jayate.”
The film is directed by Svati Chakravarty.
Khan, who faced failure this year with “Thugs of Hindostan,” also shared a video clip, in which he said: “On Republic Day, what are you doing? I mean, after the flag hoisting because I have a plan for you.”
“I would like to present a very special thing in front of you. No it is not a new episode of ‘Satyamev Jayate,’ but if touches the heart only then it will make sense, so let us meet on January 26.”
Hey guys, our next film from AKP is premiering on @StarPlus, on 26th Jan at 11am. It's something that Kiran and I have produced, and which we are very close to. #RubaruRoshni. Directed by @content_rules— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 31, 2018
Don't miss it.
Love.
a. pic.twitter.com/TVNEiXWehL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.