MUMBAI—Ahead of the film’s release, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of “Rubaru Roshni” for close friends and family in Mumbai. The screening was also attended by various prominent personalities from the entertainment industry and his wife Kiran Rao, son Junaid and daughter Ira.
Present at the screening were Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra, Sanya Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Mridula Tripathi, Taapsee Pannu, Aanand L Rai, Vaani Kapoor, Sooraj Barjatya, Ramesh S. Taurani, Radhika Madan, Swara Bhasker and Divya Khosla Kumar among others.
Earlier, Khan took to his social media saying that Aamir Khan Productions next is set to premiere this Republic Day on Star Plus at 11 a.m. He clarified that his next film is not a new episode of “Satyamev Jayate,” his popular TV show. The actor concluded the video by saying, “Dil pe lagegi tabhi baat banegi” and invited the audience to join him to watch the film.
“Rubaru Roshni” (face-to-face with light) is taken from the lyrics of “Roobaroo,” written by Prasoon Joshi and composed by A.R. Rahman, from Khan’s 2006 film “Rang De Basanti.” That film had also released on Jan. 26, 2006.
