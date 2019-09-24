MUMBAI — Aamir Khan is set to start shooting for his next movie “Laal Singh Chadda,” the official remake of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump.”
And to keep it as authentic as possible, the actor will be shooting at 100 real locations across India.
The superstar’s preparations for his role in the movie include undergoing physical changes to fit his character. The actor will be gaining a whopping 20 kilos and will be sporting a turban in some parts of the film to look the part.
The actor does not believe in studio set-ups and has asked his team to scout 100 locations across the country where they can shoot. Apart from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the state of Gujarat, there will also be other states where Khan will shoot for the first time.
Aamir Khan will be shown from a young age to his fifties, a la Salman Khan in “Bharat.” The film is a Christmas 2020 release and fans have a long wait ahead.
After this, Khan will work on T-Series’ “Mogul,” his second biopic after “Dangal,” in which he will portray Gulshan Kumar, the music baron. Khan had quit the film earlier but is now back in the Subhash Kapoor-directed project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.