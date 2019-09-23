MUMBAI — Aamir Khan, who is set to start shooting for his new film, “Laal Singh Chadha,” took to social media to wish his co-star Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday Sept. 21.
“Dear Kareena, wishing you many happy returns of this day. May you always be happy and smiling. Love,” tweeted Khan.
The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump.” Khan will explore the country and will be undergoing extensive physical transformations for his role in his new co-production that is written by Atul Kulkarni, directed by Advait Chandan and co-produced by Viacom18 Studios with Aamir Khan Productions.
The movie is slated to hit theaters during Christmas 2020, marking Khan’s return to the holiday season that saw the release of his hits like “Taare Zameen Par,” “Ghajini,” “3 Idiots,” “Dhoom:3,” “PK” and “Dangal.”
Kapoor and Khan have co-starred in “3 Idiots” and “Talaash,” the latter co-produced by Khan himself.
View the tweet:
Dear Kareena, wishing you many happy returns of this day. May you always be happy and smiling.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 21, 2019
Love.
a.
