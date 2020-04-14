MUMBAI — Aamir Khan has donated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund, the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund as well as film workers’ association and a few NGOs. The actor has also helped the daily wage workers of his film “Laal Singh Chaddha.” However, he has preferred not to disclose the figures.
Salman Khan pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry, according to the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE). That works out to Rs. 15 crore over two months at Rs. 6000 per worker.
Salman is also helping women daily wage workers—around 800 women with FWICE. So, they made a separate database for them and provided the list to Salman Khan.
Besides this, Salman Khan has extended his support to 50 female ground workers in Malegaon by sending across daily essentials to these women. Salman has also transferred money to crew members who were scheduled to work on his new film “Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai”’s schedule a few weeks ago.
The other Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, has also contributed 25,000 PPE kits for medical care teams, including frontline healthcare workers to protect themselves.
While the lockdown has been extended to May 3, SRK had earlier supported the fight against COVID-19 with various initiatives, including contribution to the PM-CARES Fund, offering his four-storeyed office to the state as a quarantine centre and many others.
