NEW DELHI — Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai has wrapped up shooting schedules in the city and Agra for his upcoming directorial “Atrangi Re,” starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. Rai shared an Instagram photo on Monday featuring the crew with Raisina Hill in the background to share the news.
"Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule," captioned Rai on Instagram.
Earlier, a part of the film was shot in Agra across locales including the Ghatia market and other marketplaces, besides a stint at Taj Mahal. Photographs released on social media showed Akshay Kumar dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and standing in front of the Taj.
Portions of the film have also been shot in Varanasi and Madurai as per reports. Written by Himanshu Sharma, “Atrangi Re” is expected to release in 2021.
