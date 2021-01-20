MUMBAI—“Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai” is an MX Original Series that sees four friends Nikhil, Subbu, Kavi and Sanki rejoice as they find a 4 BHK (a four-bedroom-hall-kitchen as it is known in India) apartment for a measly rent, in a city like Mumbai.
Their joy is short-lived when they find out that they would be sharing their amazing new flat with a newly acquired roommate, who is a ghost. The comedy of horror begins when the beautiful girl, Mausam, comes for their housewarming party.
Starring Sumeet Vyas, Swara Bhasker, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar and Ashish Verma, the 5-episodic series, directed by Gaurav Sinha, will stream for Jan. 22 exclusively on MX Player.
