MUMBAI — Aarushi Sharma is playing the role of Kishori, a blind girl in Rashmi Sharma Productions’ mythological TV serial, “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi,” being telecast on Star Bharat on weekdays. Bhagwan Yadav is the director.
Says Sharma, “This is very challenging role, but I am performing without any formal training. Director Bhagwan Yadav taught and groomed me, because of which I am able to handle this role efficiently. Adi Irani plays my father, while Geeta Tyagi is cast as my mother. Gradually, I get engrossed in devotion towards Maa Vaishnodevi, and my father begins harassing my mother and me.”
“I want to do only good and challenging roles, in which I will get a chance to do something different and prove my mettle as an actress,” she maintains. “I will do less work, but will do only good roles. I want to build up my career in films in the future. I especially wants to work in the films from the South, and I want to do major roles in serials."
Sharma played the character of Chamki in the serial “Muskaan,” which was well received. Besides, she has done modeling and ad films: her “Parle Hide and Seek” and “Tata Tiago Cars” ads had become hugely popular.
