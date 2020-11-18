I must confess that “Aashram” Part 2 leaves me disappointed. ACUTELY disappointed!
The reasons are very clear: the story, as seen through the prism of Part 1’s opening sequence, is taken logically to that point. But what happens later is still totally incomplete and thus unsatisfactory. Baba Nirala a.k.a. Monty (Bobby Deol) is thriving on greed— for money, power and sexual gratification, and we get this strange feeling this time that the makers are also greedy for pelf.
Because the way things were shown earlier and are shown now (in a total of 18 episodes), there was enough time for Baba to get his just desserts and everything to be sorted out. A second season may mean much more moolah for PJP but, in every likelihood, ennui and apathy for viewers. Baba is enjoying himself. So will “Aashram” Season 2, yet to be shot, get the views?
Cliffhangers are one thing, but total incompleteness another. What happens to Pammi the wrestler (Aaditi Pohankar) is tragic, but there is no finite conclusion there. The story of Babita (Tridha Chaudhary) is not explained: what is her game, if at all? The investigating officers and the forensic pathologist as well as the vengeful reporter are left in the lurch, narrative-wise, and so are the stories of Kavita (Anurita Jha) and a new face, Sanobar (Preeti Sood). The hotel angle of Part 1 is also not followed up.
The customary grip is there despite a slightly leisured pace, and the motives and thrills (that are shown) sharper and a shade more intense. But there is a greater thrust on politics and sex, and except for the interesting premise carried forward from Part 1 of blind devotion on the part of Pammi and her brother Satti (Tushar Pandey), there is nothing that stays with you. What we get is a repetition ad infinitum of whatever happened earlier, and yet nothing is conclusive. The concert sequences go on ad nauseam, and don’t hold any water.
Full marks, however, to the DOP (Chandan Kowli), production designer (Udai Prakash Singh), background music director Advait Nemlekar, whose title music remains extraordinary, and lyricist Kumaar, who writes pith in his simple verses. The music by Sunny Bawra and Inder Bawra continues to be good. The editing (Santosh Mandal) shows a comedown, as per the aspirations and plans of the director!
As it is the same show and season that (as we have come to know) was shot at one go, the changes in the scripting and editing are clearly tailored, but the performances are as before. Aaditi Pohankar scores higher this time, and Sachin Shroff as Hukum Singh is first-rate.
But the show demonstrates a sharp comedown, and that is, as I said, at the beginning, acutely disappointing. Stories, even if another season is planned, should have endings complete by themselves. You cannot take the audience for granted. I felt I was.
Rating: **1/2
Produced & directed by: Prakash Jha
Written by: Habib Faisal, Kuldeep Ruhil, Sanjay Masoomm, Madhvi Bhatt, Avinash Kumar & Tejpal Singh Rawat
Music: Sunny Bawra & Inder Bawra
Starring: Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Tushar Pandey, Adhyayan Suman, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinita Seth, Jahangir Khan, Anil Rastogi, Navdeep Tomar, Sanjay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Midhat Ullah Khan & others
