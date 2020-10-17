MUMBAI — This Diwali, “Aashram Chapter 2 -The Dark Side” will release Nov. 11.
As we all know, “Aashram” released Aug. 28 to huge success and acclaim. Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, it was also hailed as Bobby Deol’s comeback in a superb turn as a rogue holy man. After the nine episodes were shown (in which the story remained incomplete and even the sequence with which the series began was never seen), viewers watched a trailer that seemed to show that Season 2, at least partly, had been already shot.
This was unlike most successful series that look for a second season and show cliffhangers so that sequels can be made if the show is successful. It exhibited the confidence that Jha had in his story and team.
However, an insider told India-West that what viewers will be watching is Part 2 or Chapter 2 of the first season, which has been completely shot and readied prior to the lockdown. “Season 2,” revealed the source, “will happen only after Part 2.”
Starring also Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey and Aditi Pohankar, the remaining part of this story will come alive on Diwali eve. So let us look at one more revisit to Bobby Deol’s devilish avatar after he played villain in the past in some suspenseful films—No spoilers, please!
(0) comments
