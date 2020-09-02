None of Prakash Jha’s films after “Raajneeti” had made any impact. None! But after 10 years, despite a recent small misadventure that did not go anywhere on OTT, Jha has suddenly found his form back.
A great concept (I am sure a lot of inspiration must be there from the life and misdeeds of a major god-man who is now serving life imprisonment!) and a crackerjack script by a lovely team of writers, spot-on casting and a natural connect with everyone makes “Aashram” one of the best crime shows on the web in a long while.
I would now place “Aarya” and “Undekhi” as somewhat distant seconds in the last six months, and as a bonus, this series also has a hard-hitting narrative, a slick pace and a punch-laden message against blind faith.
As the scoundrel who manifests himself as an altruistic saint, Bobby Deol as Baba Kashipurwale a.k.a. Monty is nothing short of stupendous. Even when he is conceiving or instructing on his next shot at devilry, he is still in many ways the man he pretends to be—a soft-hearted do-gooder ‘baba’ with compassionate eyes and a gentle tone. This is the role of a lifetime for him, and under a good director, he delivers—and how!
The story has many track and layers, all converging to the Baba’s ashram: a lower-class marriage disrupted by the upper-class in the U.P. town with support from the corrupt cops; a political clash and patronage given by the ruling party to an industrialist; a skeleton discovered on a construction site; a family discord when the girl Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar, the only miscast in the film) is victimized in her ambition as a wrestler by politics; her not-so-bright brother Satti (Tushar Pandey); a prostitute (Tridha Chaudhary) who is rehabilitated with marriage by the baba, who also lusts after her, and a forsaken daughter-in-law, Kavita (Anurita Jha).
Of course, there is also a cop (Darshan Kumaar) whose conscience awakens when love happens to him with a forensic expert (Anupriya Goenka), and his loyal assistant (Vikram Kochhar). This trio decides to expose the god-man. On the god-man’s side are his devil’s emissaries, Bhopa (Chandan Roy Sanyal), who executes all the evil plans, Michael (Jahangir Khan), another ruthless lieutenant, and a small army of male and female assistants.
The degree of conning of a common man who comes in for help, of rich people who pledge even their wealth to the “holy cause” and the palatial lifestyle of the “simple” conman are shown to chilling extents. Rape, kidnapping, murder and extortion are only the beginning of what they can effortlessly do, even as they manipulate the politicians themselves.
The series starts with a woman brutally murdering three sidekicks of the conman. So when the rest of the story unfolds in flashback, we know where it is all going to lead. Happily, the road taken is extremely gripping and often intentionally repulsive, and the despair of some of the characters and our realization of how easily people can be fooled all coalesce into a brutal but ultimately illuminative story that will hopefully set right the lives of so many victims of such fake god-men. In that sense, this series can be as much of an eye-opener as some of our best films that made social impacts.
An additional plus point is the trailer shown after the 9th episode of Season 2, showing that a lot of the next part (if not all) has been already shot. This is NOT one of those series that rely on audience response to have a Season 2. The first scene, in fact, is not even seen in the end—it is meant to culminate the next season. Jha knows his story, what he is doing, and his audience.
Technically brilliant (Advait Nemlekar’s music is exceptional, and the occasional songs composed by others are well-done) with exceptional cinematography by Chandan Kowli, the film is lavishly mounted and we almost can smell the fragrance of the incense sticks burnt at such ashram premises when the story takes us into the “holy” premises. The atmosphere is so clear, richly constructed yet effortless.
Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa is indeed fabulous. His ruthless expressions that metamorphose into easy camaraderie with his bum-chum-in-crime Monty are to be seen rather than described. Pohankar is good, but speaks with a rural Mahastrian twang in her Hindi, which should have been corrected, or the artiste replaced—she is the only sore thumb standing out.
Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar are all excellent. The rest of the cast is above average, especially the actor playing the chief minister, Anurita Jha as Kavita and Parinita Seth as the baba’s staunch loyalist, whose acting is almost completely restricted to facial expressions. Tushar Pandey is superb as the dense Satti.
Don’t miss visiting this “Aashram.” It offers immense solace for those searching for great entertainment with a greater message. It offers a holy message to our souls too—to stop being gullible.
Rating: ****
Produced and directed by: Prakash Jha
Written by: Habib Faisal, Kuldeep Ruhil, Sanjay Masoomm, Madhvi Bhatt, ...s)
Avinash Kumar & Tejpal Singh Rawat
Music: Advait Nemlekar
Starring: Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Tushar Pandey, Adhyayan Suman, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinita Seth, Jahangir Khan & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.