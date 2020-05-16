MUMBAI — Abhay Deol is geared up for his next project as a producer, a feature film titled “What are the Odds?” in collaboration with the makers of the web series “Delhi Crime,” FilmKaravan Originals.
With his banner, egoistically titled Abhay Deol Presents, he aims at giving a platform to independent films and filmmakers. Deol will also be acting in this film as a rockstar.
“What are the Odds?” is Megha Ramaswamy’s directorial debut and stars Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra. Deol has released the teaser of the film on his Instagram handle. The teaser showcases the journey of the lead actors, set in a whimsical version of Mumbai and is an exploration of growing up in contemporary India and celebrating unusual friendships.
The film is all set to have a worldwide digital release and will premiere soon on a leading OTT platform. It also stars Monica Dogra, Priyanka Bose, Manurishi and Sulbha Arya.
