MUMBAI— Actor Abhay Deol, who has mostly done positive roles in his career, will be seen playing a baddie in the Tamil movie "Hero." For him, playing villain was a natural progression.
"On the set of a movie called 'The Hero' where I play 'the villain!' Was a natural progression I guess, I've played the anti-hero through most of my career. Oh and this one's in Tamil ??! New language, new territory. Grateful," Abhay Deol wrote on Instagram on Aug. 23.
Along with the post, he shared a few photographs of himself from the set.
“Hero” is being directed by PS Mithran.
