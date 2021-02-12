Abhay Deol has joined the advisory board of the Bandra Film Festival, a platform to showcase films made by prolific filmmakers in the past years, emerging talent and innovative content creators.
The films can be viewed by all, on the Bandra Film Festival YouTube Channel, without any cost. Furthermore, the festival has tied up with Milaap to extend financial support to films and filmmakers in these challenging times. Discerning audiences can click ‘Milaap Donate Link’ set up alongside every title on this channel as well as on the BFF website.
Deol who along with Filmkaravan has produced the film “What are the Odds?” on Netflix, said he is elated to be on the Advisory Board of the Bandra Film Festival.
"It has always been difficult for independent films and documentaries to reach out to the masses, even though things have evolved now in the content space with so many Digital and OTT players entering the market. I think the Bandra Film Festival will be a fabulous platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work and reach out to a wide audience base.”
I am happy to be on board with Filmkaravan, who I believe has been pushing the envelope with a wide range of narratives. Their approach towards backing a good story and striving for inclusiveness is commendable. As for me, I have in my own way too tried backing the underdogs and the unconventional. "
“BFF is striving towards an eco-system that enables growth not just in spirit but also in form. The platform is designed to bring together a wide array of subjects from around the world and give an opportunity to film makers to showcase their work but it will also work closely with Milaap to orchestrate a fundraiser, extending financial support to the makers. This to my mind is literally walking the talk and never explored before, at least in the sub-continent.”
The three broad categories in which the films will be slotted at the Bandra Film Festival are “Undiscovered Gems”- a category that will showcase films which were made ahead of their time, went unnoticed and eventually got buried; “Off The Beaten Path”- titles that are essentially experimental,unapologetic and non conforming; and “New Discoveries”- fresh films, concepts, makers, and coming of age titles.
Film submissions to BFF 2021 are open currently to all formats of features, documentaries, shorts, animation etc. from all parts of India and the world. Filmmakers can contact the festival through its official website www.bandrafilmfestival.com
