MUMBAI (IANS) — The Abhay Deol-starrer '1962: The War In The Hills', which is a series inspired by true events, will launch on Feb. 26. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series will take viewers back to November 1962, to narrate an untold story of valor.
Abhay plays an army major who leads a battalion.
"No better occasion than our Republic Day to salute our jawaans and warriors who tirelessly protect us round the clock. As a tribute, I am happy to release the first look of '1962: The War In The Hills'," said Abhay.
"It is an untold story of bravery and valour; and yet continues to be relatable to us today. Director Mahesh Manjrekar has presented a unique view in this war-epic," he added.
'1962: The War In The Hills' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
