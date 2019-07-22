MUMBAI—Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan come together for an action entertainer titled “Nikamma.”
Abhimanyu Dassani, son of actress Bhagyashree, co-stars with singer and social media sensation, Shirley Setia. This film will be on the lines of Khan’s big action entertainers “Heropanti” and “Baaghi” and promises action, comedy and romance with a strong emotional core.
The filmmaker, who introduced Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, said, “I am always going to try and introduce new talent to the industry, and I am excited to present Abhimanyu and Shirley. They are a breath of fresh air and remind me of the zest that Tiger and Kriti had in their debuts.”
Dassani said, “The belief that Sabbir-sir and Sony Pictures have showed in me is exhilarating, plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting.” Excited about her debut film, Setia added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first film is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir-sir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry.”
Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment, India, stated that “Nikamma” is “a part of Sony’s larger plans, where the studio is sharply focused on introducing new talent to the industry on the back of strong content and talented filmmakers as it mounts an impressive slate for 2020.”
The makers have already wrapped the first schedule of the film, and a song and few scenes have been shot on a huge scale.
